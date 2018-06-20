Episode 111: (Part 2of2) Analogies are Destroying the Country

Topics:
- NO people in this discussion want to separate kids from parents
- Short-term solutions INCREASE the long-term problem
- Short-term solutions INCREASE the number of kids in this situation over time
- Half the country believes other half is okay with child abuse
- Analogies aren’t thinking
- When kids are stressed…
- Our human natural reaction is to care and help them
- That natural reaction inhibits our ability to think objectively and long-term
- Alan Dershowitz observation
- Death camp analogy is a form of holocaust denial
- All laws and penalties are deterrents
