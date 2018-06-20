Episode 111: (Part 2of2) Analogies are Destroying the Country

June 20, 2018
No Comments

Topics: 

  • NO people in this discussion want to separate kids from parents
  • Short-term solutions INCREASE the long-term problem
  • Short-term solutions INCREASE the number of kids in this situation over time
  • Half the country believes other half is okay with child abuse
  • Analogies aren’t thinking
  • When kids are stressed…
  • Our human natural reaction is to care and help them
  • That natural reaction inhibits our ability to think objectively and long-term
  • Alan Dershowitz observation
  • Death camp analogy is a form of holocaust denial
  • All laws and penalties are deterrents

 

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

 

The post Episode 111: (Part 2of2) Analogies are Destroying the Country appeared first on Dilbert Blog.

Tags: ,