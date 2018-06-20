Episode 111: (Part 2of2) Analogies are Destroying the Country

Topics:

NO people in this discussion want to separate kids from parents

Short-term solutions INCREASE the long-term problem

Short-term solutions INCREASE the number of kids in this situation over time

Half the country believes other half is okay with child abuse

Analogies aren’t thinking

When kids are stressed…

Our human natural reaction is to care and help them

That natural reaction inhibits our ability to think objectively and long-term

Alan Dershowitz observation

Death camp analogy is a form of holocaust denial

All laws and penalties are deterrents

