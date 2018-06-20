Fight Trump’s Hard-Line Border Policy With Improved Human Smuggling: New at Reason

On Sunday, immigrants and their supporters rallied at Phoenix's Central United Methodist Church against the Trump administration's policy of criminal prosecution of border-crossers and the resulting separation of thousands of children from their families. Instead of concessions from the administration, though, they got the dispatch of Wisconsin National Guard troops to bolster Customs and Border Patrol agents.

Good for the protesters. But they might be well-advised to redirect at least some of their efforts away from demonstrations and instead put resources into more effectively and humanely smuggling migrants into the country past the border checkpoints, writes J.D. Tuccille.

