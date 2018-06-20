Work for Stossel on Reason !

Stossel on Reason is looking for a full-time editor to work on John Stossel's online videos.

Requirements:

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite: Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Audition

Experience shooting and lighting interviews

Experience shooting B-roll in the field

Responsibilities include:

Primary editor for Stossel TV's online videos

Create eye-catching and informative animations using headlines, charts, etc.

Find sources for images, B-roll, and sound effects

Set up three-point lighting and green screen for interviews

Pitch video ideas

We are a six-person shop based in New York City. Everyone helps out on most tasks. This is primarily an editing job, but candidates would be encouraged to branch out and learn/perfect other skills, such as TV producing, writing, and research. This is a great opportunity to work with and learn from John Stossel.

If you are interested in the position, send a résumé and a sample of your editing work to John@johnstossel.com.