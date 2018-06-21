Episode 113: How Trump Handles the Children on CNN

Topics:

Nobody is in favor of kids in cages The child’s view: “Just sign something!” The adult’s view: “It’s not that simple” President Trump paced his critics by giving them what they asked for

What happened? Did the President “cave”? Did the American system of checks and balances work as designed? Is this how negotiating works?

Morning Joe Pure white panel crying that we need more diversity 90% fact free mind reading

Gaslighting The belief people are trying to build an artificial world of lies that their supporters can live in Imagining only one side is doing it…is the lowest level of awareness Highest level of understanding is when your model consistently predicts the future

95% Consumer confidence, highest ever recorded My model says the economy is driven by psychological phenomena President Trump understands that We’re rushing toward a possible 5% GDP, previously unimaginable

President Trump always leads with a “big ask” He then negotiates toward a stronger and stronger position Each time he’s perceived as “caving”, his position becomes stronger

Peter Fonda’s tweets Why give him a pass for his disgusting comments? 78 years old Very long history of substance abuse Probability is that he was under the influence or losing his mental faculties Mental issues seem likely He apologized Chances are…he needs mental assistance

Ana Navarro mocking people not policies Critics are becoming exactly what they MOST object to…about President Trump

“Elite” joke by President Trump at rally last night MSNBC acted like it wasn’t a joke Are we seeing “happy hate” by President Trump’s critics? Unable to process why President Trump hasn’t done any “Hitler stuff” A year and a half later…no “Hitler stuff” Finally, kids in cages, “we were right!!!” Then he made it all go away with a signature

It isn’t a one-variable world Jeff Sessions response to questions

List of thinking errors

Is it getting more dangerous to be a Trump supporter? DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen getting heckled at dinner



