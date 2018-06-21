Episode 113: How Trump Handles the Children on CNN

Topics:
- Nobody is in favor of kids in cages
- The child’s view: “Just sign something!”
- The adult’s view: “It’s not that simple”
- President Trump paced his critics by giving them what they asked for
- What happened?
- Did the President “cave”?
- Did the American system of checks and balances work as designed?
- Is this how negotiating works?
- Morning Joe
- Pure white panel crying that we need more diversity
- 90% fact free mind reading
- Gaslighting
- The belief people are trying to build an artificial world of lies that their supporters can live in
- Imagining only one side is doing it…is the lowest level of awareness
- Highest level of understanding is when your model consistently predicts the future
- 95% Consumer confidence, highest ever recorded
- My model says the economy is driven by psychological phenomena
- President Trump understands that
- We’re rushing toward a possible 5% GDP, previously unimaginable
- President Trump always leads with a “big ask”
- He then negotiates toward a stronger and stronger position
- Each time he’s perceived as “caving”, his position becomes stronger
- Peter Fonda’s tweets
- Why give him a pass for his disgusting comments?
- 78 years old
- Very long history of substance abuse
- Probability is that he was under the influence or losing his mental faculties
- Mental issues seem likely
- He apologized
- Chances are…he needs mental assistance
- Ana Navarro mocking people not policies
- Critics are becoming exactly what they MOST object to…about President Trump
- “Elite” joke by President Trump at rally last night
- MSNBC acted like it wasn’t a joke
- Are we seeing “happy hate” by President Trump’s critics?
- Unable to process why President Trump hasn’t done any “Hitler stuff”
- A year and a half later…no “Hitler stuff”
- Finally, kids in cages, “we were right!!!”
- Then he made it all go away with a signature
- It isn’t a one-variable world
- Jeff Sessions response to questions
- List of thinking errors
- Is it getting more dangerous to be a Trump supporter?
- DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen getting heckled at dinner
