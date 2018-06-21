Episode 113: How Trump Handles the Children on CNN

June 21, 2018
No Comments

Topics: 

  • Nobody is in favor of kids in cages
    • The child’s view: “Just sign something!”
    • The adult’s view: “It’s not that simple”
    • President Trump paced his critics by giving them what they asked for
  • What happened?
    • Did the President “cave”?
    • Did the American system of checks and balances work as designed?
    • Is this how negotiating works?
  • Morning Joe
    • Pure white panel crying that we need more diversity
    • 90% fact free mind reading
  • Gaslighting
    • The belief people are trying to build an artificial world of lies that their supporters can live in
    • Imagining only one side is doing it…is the lowest level of awareness
    • Highest level of understanding is when your model consistently predicts the future
  • 95% Consumer confidence, highest ever recorded
    • My model says the economy is driven by psychological phenomena
    • President Trump understands that
    • We’re rushing toward a possible 5% GDP, previously unimaginable
  • President Trump always leads with a “big ask”
    • He then negotiates toward a stronger and stronger position
    • Each time he’s perceived as “caving”, his position becomes stronger
  • Peter Fonda’s tweets
    • Why give him a pass for his disgusting comments?
    • 78 years old
    • Very long history of substance abuse
    • Probability is that he was under the influence or losing his mental faculties
    • Mental issues seem likely
    • He apologized
    • Chances are…he needs mental assistance
  • Ana Navarro mocking people not policies
    • Critics are becoming exactly what they MOST object to…about President Trump
  • “Elite” joke by President Trump at rally last night
    • MSNBC acted like it wasn’t a joke
    • Are we seeing “happy hate” by President Trump’s critics?
    • Unable to process why President Trump hasn’t done any “Hitler stuff”
    • A year and a half later…no “Hitler stuff”
    • Finally, kids in cages, “we were right!!!”
    • Then he made it all go away with a signature
  • It isn’t a one-variable world
    • Jeff Sessions response to questions
  • List of thinking errors
  • Is it getting more dangerous to be a Trump supporter?
    • DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen getting heckled at dinner

 

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

 

The post Episode 113: How Trump Handles the Children on CNN appeared first on Dilbert Blog.

Tags: , , ,