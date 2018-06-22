Do You Feel Vulnerable in Your Own Home?

If the current climate leaves you feeling abandoned and defenseless, the Shooter’s Bible Guide to Home Defense can put you on the path to becoming a proud sentry at the gates of your castle. Firearm expert Roger Eckstine examines how to evaluate the premises, how to choose various security systems, and how to safely interact with aggressors should someone invade your home. Other topics include:

Minimizing hiding places

Body language and verbal judo

Improvised weapons

Fight versus flight

Coping with children or the elderly during an attack

Once again, renowned firearms expert Eckstine delivers helpful tips and provides valuable information. The purpose of this book is to familiarize yourself with the basics that you need to know to defend your home.

