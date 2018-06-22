Topics:

Ana Navarro rant – the extended cut

President Trump’s tweet “resisters versus producers”

Time cover photo, the crying child

Open borders, who supports that?

Morning Joe, Donny Deutsch compares Trump supporters to Nazis

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 114: Resisters versus Producers, Fake Pictures and Donny Deutsch appeared first on Dilbert Blog.