The WIRE: Your week in review

From kids in cages to communism’s wages — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

The week began with Democrats shrieking bloody murder over alleged mistreatment of the children of illegal aliens by the Trump administration. It ended with Democrats shrieking bloody murder to hide mistreatment of the children of illegal aliens by the Obama administration.



“Good luck, Donald. Left you a present at the border.”

Hey, not all of the heartrending images the media used to stoke the flames of the immigration “crisis” were misattributed, or even flat-out staged. Many of them were from 2013-2016, when Donald Trump wasn’t calling the shots. And thus endeth the latest manufactured scandal.



If we don’t get a terrorist attack this weekend, it’s back to being Stormy Daniels TV.

But please, party of Planned Parenthood, let’s hear more how the barbaric practice of ripping children from their mothers must end!



Tell me about it.

Exposing their blatant hypocrisy didn’t stop the Democrats from comparing the detention centers to Nazi death camps and Trump to Hitler.

Couple of things:

• If Trump was Hitler, you’d be dead for comparing them.

• The Jews didn’t sneak their kids into Auschwitz.



I hear their day care program is excellent.

Leading Democrats grabbed their piece of the outrage pie, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi raging against separating children from their illegal alien parents, demanding resignations to go along with the uprisings she already called for.



Where was this outrage when a child was separated from her family about 10 blocks from Pelosi’s house?

Actor Peter Fonda reminded us that Jane is the “sane” one this week, demanding “we should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.” Oddly, the social justice warriors who drummed Roseanne Barr out of the industry were too busy to come for the Hollywood legend.



Since it was about Trump’s kid, he’ll get off with an Oscar nomination.

Democrats gave us a look at their new strategy by cheering a group of communists who managed to harass Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen into leaving a D.C.-area restaurant and encouraging others to target ICE agents and their children.



No chance at all that this will go sideways… Democrats are such even-keeled people.

If it’s open season on publicly harassing political figures, I guess I should go shriek obscenities at someone the Democrats consider as important as the Republicans do Secretary Nielsen.



But I wouldn’t want to lead her on or, worse, catch something incurable.

The media’s laser-like focus on the goings-on at the border is all about the children! Honest! It’s not some idiotic partisan stunt.



That would explain why they’re falling all over themselves analyzing a $39 raincoat.

Of course, now pretty much anyone can get into the country by packing a kid in their carry-on luggage.



The new border signage is lit!

Ambassador Nikki Haley dropped the hammer on the United Nations this week, powerfully transmitting the message that the U.S. is leaving the U.N.’s Human Rights Commission, which she described as “cesspool of political bias.”



Oh noes! Now we’ll miss out on lectures about human rights from noted humanitarians like Qatar and Nigeria.

The gun-grabbers pawed at their pearls this week over a new study released by the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva that claims Americans, who only make up 4 percent of the world’s population, own 40 percent of the world’s guns. Geez guys, you say that like it’s a bad thing.



Maybe it’s time for me to pull the trigger on a new purchase. Just trying to do my part.

When President Trump visited House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office at the U.S. Capitol ahead of a meeting on immigration policy, someone yelled out “Mr. President, f*ck you!” Because the Democrats have never objected to someone yelling at the president out of turn.



You lie.

Brian Flynn, the lead Democrat in the race for New York’s 19th Congressional District, wants you to know he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work on the issues that matter most to blue-collar New Yorkers. But he might want to take off the $9,000 Rolex watch he’s wearing in his latest ad.



He’s just like the rest of us! He parks his cars one Bentley at a time.

And Spenser Rapone, aka “the Commie Cadet,” is out of the Army after receiving an “other-than-honorable” discharge, as a result of the controversial West Point grad’s continued online posts not only criticizing senior officers, but supporting communism. While Rapone remains unrepentant, he may feel differently when he has to repay the approximately $400,000 the taxpayers wasted on his education and commission.



Welcome to capitalism, comrade.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

