Appear Younger and Live Longer

The key to a long, healthy life and looking and feeling your youngest is properly nourishing your body. Each cell in your body requires the right nutrients to function. Eating the right foods can go a long way in not only making you appear younger, but making you live longer too.

By adding the following foods to your diet, you can receive all their nutrients to slow down the hands of time.

Best Anti-Aging Foods to Eat

1. Chocolate is known to contain antioxidants that can fight free radical damage, which can contribute to aging. You will want to opt for the darker variety to receive its health benefits.

2. Eggs contain sphingolipids, a compound that can help the appearance of skin. Sphingolipids are also beneficial for brain health.

3. Salmon contains the essential fatty acids your body requires to function. Consuming salmon can also protect brain cells.

4. Cauliflower contains a compound known as sulforaphane, which helps degrade old and abnormal proteins. Sulforaphanes also works like an antioxidant, meaning it helps fight off free radical damage, which is a big cause of premature aging.

5. Mangoes are packed with vitamins, which can aid in vision and ward off age-related vision problems.

6. Beef contains vitamin D, which is essential for several different areas of health, including maintaining strong bones. Beef is also known to have other vitamins that are an essential part of anti-aging. Ensure you’re opting for a grass-fed variety as they are free from antibiotics.

7. Avocados are rich in vitamins and healthy fat to protect the body from free radicals, aid in blood clotting, support strong bones, and keep the heart healthy.

8. Cheese is rich in spermidine, which decreases in humans as they age. By consuming cheese, you can boost your spermidine levels, which is important to support a healthy heart and memory.

9. Legumes are rich in saponins, which stimulate the immune system, aid in lowering cholesterol, and control blood sugar. Saponins are also found in Zinfandel wine.

10. Sauerkraut is a fermented food that means it’s high in probiotics, which supports a healthy gut.

Reprinted with permission from Bel Marra Health.

