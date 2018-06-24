Hillary’s Psychotic Anti-Putin Rant

Former Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has hit out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as the leader of a “white supremacist and xenophobic movement” which is designed to “weaken America’s traditional alliances and undermine democracy.”

The former secretary of state did not mince words when discussing the Mr Putin during a lecture at Trinity College Dublin, and declared that Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election – which is the subject of multiple investigations in the US Congress and the FBI – as a “clear and present danger” to Western democracy.

“Vladimir Putin has positioned himself as the leader of an authoritarian, white-supremacist and xenophobic movement that wants to break up the EU, weaken America’s traditional alliances and undermine democracy,” Ms Clinton said. ”We can see this authoritarian movement rippling out from the Kremlin, reaching across Europe and beyond. It’s emboldening right-wing nationalists, separatists, racists and even neo-nazis.“

The Democratic National Committee was repeatedly attacked by Russian-linked hackers throughout the 2016 election cycle, according to the US intelligence community, with the apparent aim of damaging Ms Clinton. Mr Putin denied the Kremlin was involved in working to undermine the election process in America, adding that the content of emails leaked via the hacks was more important than who was behind it.

Donald Trump then echoed those sentiments, refusing to admit Russia was likely the culprit of the attacks against his presidential opponent. “It could be Russia, but it could also be China,” he said during a presidential debate with Mrs Clinton. ”It could also be lots of other people. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds.”

