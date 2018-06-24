While a survival watch may seem like a quaint idea, you need to think about how tough it actually might be out in the bush or during a SHTF situation. The best survival watches are not just about telling the time or setting an alarm. These devices have a lot of different functions that make them worth considering as part of your preps.

Materials

Survival watches are made from a variety of materials. Paracord is popular because it is lightweight and serves another purpose if you need some easy to get to cordage.

Timing Of Medications and Tourniquets

It can actually help you get the most out of your supplies if you have a timer. Cooking food for longer than you have to for example is a waste of cooking fuel and time. If you have a stove that takes fuel you may be surprised how much better you do in terms of consumption if you pay more attention to times.

If you need to take medications or use a timer for any medical related use then a survival watch can fill that role too. Tourniquets, for example, are only meant to be left in place for so long. It is important to know how long you have a tourniquet on. Medical professionals can better assist you if you get to them and have an idea of the time you applied it.

Remember that during a SHTF scenario or medical emergency you may not have the mental faculties to have a good sense of time. When you are not on a schedule and things are happening fast it may seem like 30 minutes have passed when it has really been 10.

Waterproof

You don’t want a watch that cannot take a significant downpour or be submerged for a bit. What if you have to swim or your boat capsizes. Maybe you have to ford a river? Even a major storm could put a lot of water stress on your watch even if you have rain gear on. The best survival watches are waterproof.

Digital Versus Hands

Younger people are used to all digital timepieces whereas a lot of us grew up with a combination of digital and hand faces. A digital piece means you can have a smaller display in most cases. Watches with hands on them have mechanisms that are tough but they usually take a battery just like any other watch. Digital is going to be easier to find but I am going to include a few non digital options too.

Glow In The Dark

Some watches have displays that are meant to be easily read in the dark. A lot of watches have a button that allows you to illuminate the dial when you need to. This is a nice touch because you don’t have something glowing all the time that might cause unwanted attention when trying to hide out or get from point A to point B.

Price Point

Watches are less expensive for what you get than they once were. The best survival watch is not going to be hundreds of dollars, but it may be as much as $100 depending on what you get or add to it. There are plenty in the $20 range. So if you haven’t bought a quality watch in years don’t just assume that what is coming out now is garbage just because the price has gone down so much.

WuuYe Survival Watch

This classic watch features a paracord wristband and a convenient clip in and out release. There is a lot hidden in this band. Not only do you get a compass that is easy to read yet small enough to be comfortable, you get a whistle, fire starter scraper and flint, a whistle, and a thermometer. In a survival situation, the band can be unraveled to allow for 3 meters of paracord. The face glows in the dark so no need for a backlight.

Some of the pictures indicate that there is an alcohol prep pad and fishing gear hidden in this one but I did not see it in the main description.

BlueStraw Digital Survival Sport Watch

If you are looking for a watch that can mix it up a bit, this is the one for you. You get three different bands that you can switch out depending on the occasion. If you are out for your morning jog then maybe you don’t want the survival grenade band on your arm?

I am impressed with how many features are packed into this watch and it is water resistant down to 30m!

While you can enjoy a compass and easy to read watch, there is also a fishing kit that includes swivels, hooks, weights, and floats. That is way more inclusive than I would expect. Thank you for a kit that includes a swivel! If you have fished much without a swivel then you will understand how frustrating it can be. It can be done but that doesn’t mean it is fun!

A whistle, firestarter, scalpel blade, alcohol prep pad, and aluminum foil are also included so this watch offers a good mix of food procurement, fire starting, and medical supplies.

