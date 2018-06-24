Why the psychopaths congregate in Washington, DC

We must know and understand the mind of government — and therefore politicians — or we will pay a huge price, and perhaps even pay with our lives.

Look at the World War II German people. They didn’t think that the National Socialists would be too bad. Then they thought that things would get better. Then they lost everything and many lost their lives.

Politicians are the mind of government and they reflect it. Politicians are employees of government and agents of it. They belong to the government. The government owns them and the government pays them. They don’t vote for you. They vote for the government.

This is explains why these people (with some few exceptions) always act against the American people. This explains why they promote socialism, why they have no fiscal responsibility and why they see the people as potential enemies who must be disarmed, spied upon, controlled, dictated to and herded like animals.

They protect the power elite and they want power over the people at the people’s expense.

They want the world in a concentration camp. They have not objected to turning America into a national concentration camp with the USA Patriot Act, the USA Freedom Act and the indefinite detention provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act.

They have not objected to stealing the labor and wealth of the people through oppressive regulations, oppressive taxation and money printing.

Politicians want to regulate everybody who is not in “the club.” They act as if they despise the people and reserve for themselves privilege. They are perpetually embittered at the producers and creators of wealth. They want to pile on horrendous taxes as perfectly wished by the bureaucracy.

Politicians don’t know the truth from a lie and they live it. They live and breathe deception. The rule of law is for the peasants.

Force should be used and the mass murder of war if necessary. Tyranny is a prerogative of power.

Politicians want the political state in which they have the status of untouchables.

Yes, politicians have the same psyche and privilege the world over, but at this point in history greed is more contained outside the U.S. than in.

Politicians are crude, monotonous and uncommitted to anything that does not grow their power and the power of the state. It seems that the politicians have a language and word system that baffles and stupefies the public mind. There is no doubt about it, consummate political power lies in the power to deceive.

Politicians — with few exceptions — worship the state and consider the state as the only cure for all ills imagined and real.

They seek to divide the people and place them into one group or another and then to pit them against each other — Republican vs. Democrat, liberal vs. conservative, white vs. black, male vs. female, straight vs. sodomite, Christian vs. Muslim, Christian vs. Jew, Christian vs. nonbeliever — in order to achieve more political power.

They justify everything in their behalf. They are the frontline of a vindictive power elite culture, the worst in world history.

In a study titled “Psychopathy By State,” Ryan Murphy of Southern Methodist University concluded that the level of psychopathy is far higher in the District of Criminals than in any other state. What is the surprise? Psychopaths are attracted to power and power attracts psychopaths.

All governments by nature attract greedy and parasitic people. In short, these are people who have the born mentality to live off other people.

Politics and government are perfectly made for them. Keep in mind, there are a few exceptions. These (shall I call them humanoids?) have unusual qualities and attributes of personality that present them as benevolent, caring and concerned people with absolutely no hint that they wear masks that hide them as charlatans and greedy monsters. Under the masks they are Satanists devouring whom they will. Greed and aggrandizement are their silent forte.

Many of them belong to secret societies that historically have been at the center of subversive movements. Boy, this is kept mum!

We will call these people humanoids because they are deviants and devious. They have no conscience and no moral scruples. They are no respecter of persons except a feigned glow to extract something.

Their every thought is how to make the world flow to themselves. They would rip off their own parents or mate. “Selfish” is a kind word we can use to describe them.

What shall we call those people besides humanoids? By definition they are psychopaths.

A caveat here is that most psychopaths don’t know that they are psychopaths. This makes them even more aggressive and sinister. They can kill people en masse for aggrandizement and greed. They hate wealth if it is not theirs. Sound familiar?

So that you can spot them, here are the traits of the psychopath, according to Robert D. Hare, criminal psychologist and author of the books, Without Conscience, Snakes in Suits and The Psychopathy Checklist:

Possesses a glib and superficial charm.

Has a grandiose self-worth.

Has a need for stimulation or proneness to boredom.

Is a pathological liar.

Is conning and manipulative.

Lacks remorse or guilt.

Has a shallow affect (emotional poverty or limited range or depth of feeling, dispassionate and cold-hearted).

Is callous and lacks empathy.

Has a parasitic lifestyle.

Has poor behavioral controls (acts hastily, unable to control temper, easily annoyed, impatient and aggressive).

Promiscuous sexual behavior.

Early behavior problems (criminal and/or anti-social behavior prior to age 13).

Lack of realistic, long-term goals.

Impulsive.

Irresponsible.

Failure to accept responsibility for own actions.

Many short-term relationships.

History of juvenile delinquency (behavioral issues and criminal activity between ages 13 and 18).

