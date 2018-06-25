Topics:
- Red Hen restaurant and President Trump’s tweet
- Maxine Waters call for harassment of conservatives
- Hawk Newsome’s recommendation for pardon consideration
- Scott’s conversation yesterday, with an…
- informed, educated, highly intelligent liberal media person
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 117: Reducing Bias, Eating at the Red Hen and Midterm Turnout appeared first on Dilbert Blog.
Leave a Reply