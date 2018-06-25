Is ‘Civility’ Possible, Let Alone Desirable, in Trump’s America?: Podcast

Will the Red Hen episode lead to a "Red Wedding"-style breakdown of the American political family? It's been an unavoidable conversation these last 52 hours in American politics, so it kicks off this week's editor-roundtable version of the Reason Podcast, featuring Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch.

Aside from the legality, political efficacy, and etiquette of public-official-shaming, the editors share what they learned during the family-separation imbroglio, celebrate last week's Fourth Amendment victory at the Supreme Court, break down the advent of health association plans, and manage not to spoil the season finale of Westworld.

Subscribe, rate, and review our podcast at iTunes.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Relevant links from the show:

"Everyone Has an Opinion About Whether Restaurants Should Serve Trump Staffers," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"A Libertarian Defense of the Red Hen's Right to Refuse Sarah Huckabee Sanders," by Robby Soave

"10 Things Libertarians Need to Know About Trump and Pence, Hamilton, and Political Correctness," by Robby Soave

"Beginning of the End of Trump's Zero Border (In)Tolerance?," by Shikha Dalmia

"Trump Signs Executive Order Reversing Family Separation Policy," by Christian Britschgi

"Huge Win for Everyone With a Cellphone (and for the Fourth Amendment) at the Supreme Court," by Damon Root

"First Thoughts on Carpenter v. United States," by Orin Kerr

"Neil Gorsuch Joins Sonia Sotomayor in Questioning the Third-Party Doctrine," by Jacob Sullum

"Database Nation," by Declan McCullagh

"Rand Paul–Endorsed 'Association Health Plans' Go Into Effect," by Brian Doherty

Muppet existentialism

