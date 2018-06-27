The second ‘civil’ war

The “tolerant” left will tolerate nothing that doesn’t comport to their radical orthodoxy. And seeing their policies rejected by the electorate, they have sought to use government, the courts and a bullying media to force their will on others. Now they’re employing a new tactic: encouraging and engaging in outright bullying and physical confrontations.

In the last several days we’ve seen President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary and her staff harassed as they ate at a public restaurant, Trump’s spokespuppet Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked to leave run out of a restaurant (where the restaurant owner then followed her family to another restaurant and verbally harangued them), Trump staffer Stephen Miller’s apartment swarmed by protesters who tacked up “Wanted” posters, Senator Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation, surrounded and shouted at by a mob of “students,” a DHS staffer reporting a decapitated and burned animal carcass being left on his porch, and Representative Maxine Waters (Communist-California) calling for organized mobs to look for “anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station,” and for them to “get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

The mainstream propaganda media are providing cover and granting legitimacy for these actions both subtly and overtly. Any calls for tamping down the vitriol are tepid and feckless, at best.

The violent, radical left seems to be revising its playbook from the 1970s. We’ve seen their protests and demonstrations escalate since Trump’s election.

Civility in political discussion is now passé. Of course, name-calling, expletives, ad hominems and physical attacks are the refuge of the ignorant. It’s a convenient fallback position for those unable or unwilling to defend their positions with facts.

It is also a common practice of the ignorant to automatically assign evil motives to a person or group expressing a counter opinion. Many reach the conclusion that any person or any group that disagrees politically or philosophically is somehow bad and intends to inflict as much harm or heartache as possible on their opponents.

But incivility in political discourse is not new. And anyone who takes an honest look at American history understands this.

Thomas Jefferson once said, “It has been a source of great pain to me to have met with so many among [my] opponents who had not the liberality to distinguish between political and social opposition; who transferred at once to the person, the hatred they bore to his political opinions.”

It pains many of us still, because as long as this practice continues we will be opposing one another rather than mounting opposition to those in positions of power who continue to steal our freedoms by passing unConstitutional laws and steal our wealth by debasing our currency.

As the left is increasingly inciting violence, it should bear in mind the maxim that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. There will eventually be a response by equally radical right.

Remember that governments — all governments — need crisis, no matter how much lip service they give to “peace.” Crisis is a well-known Machiavellian strategy to gain and solidify political power and persuade public opinion.

Crisis provides the stage where governments can control all sides. At least they can arrange events to “naturally” unfold.

We are living in critical times. We are seeing before our eyes the breakdown of the rule of law, which leads to the breakdown of law and order. It’s increasingly obvious that mass chaos if not outright civil war is the agenda of the radical left. Remember there is nothing “civil” about civil wars.

