Ideas and Politics as Usual?

June 29, 2018
  1. The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude – Étienne de La Boétie’s

  2. Everyday Saints and Other Stories – Archimandrite Tikhon

  3. The Old South: 50 Essential Books (Southern Reader’s Guide) – Dr. Clyde N Wilson

  4. Shooter’s Bible Guide to Home Defense: A Comprehensive Handbook on How to Protect Your Property from Intrusion and Invasion – Roger Eckstine

  5. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos – Jordan B. Peterson
  6. How To Be Your Own Bodyguard: Because the Will to Survive is Instinctive but the Ability is Learned – Nick Hughes

  7. Glow15: A Science-Based Plan to Lose Weight, Revitalize Your Skin, and Invigorate Your Life – Naomi Whittel

  8. Death By Regulation: How We Were Robbed of a Golden Age of Health and How We Can Reclaim It – Mary J. Ruwart PhD

  9. The Hot Zone: The Terrifying True Story of the Origins of the Ebola Virus  – Richard Preston

  10. The Illustrated Art of Manliness: The Essential How-To Guide: Survival, Chivalry, Self-Defense, Style, Car Repair, And More! – Brett McKay

  11. Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life – Nassim Nicholas Taleb

  12. The Legacy of the Civil War – Robert Penn Warren

  13. The Free Society – Laurence M. Vance

  14. The Dorito Effect: The Surprising New Truth About Food and Flavor – Mark Schatzker

  15. The Road to Freedom and the Demise of Nation States – Author Peter B. Bos

