The WIRE: Your week in review

From the Democrats’ terrible week to “Permit Patty’s” shriek — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Some week for the Democrat Party. Got caught up in their own lies on immigration, demanded separate but equal restaurants, had Maxine Waters threaten half the country, got owned on forced union funding, failed to stop Trump’s “travel ban,” and learned they’re helpless to stop Trump from filling another Supreme Court seat.



Last time anyone saw a beating like this, Santa Anna had to play dress-up outside San Jacinto.

The left threw the mother of all tantrums when Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he was retiring, guaranteeing another conservative will join the high court. Democrats even vowed to “block” any Trump nominees, evidently forgetting that they have no way to stop them.



“Elections have consequences.”

Democrats tried to claim that a sitting Supreme Court Justice’s seat shouldn’t be filled in the same year as a midterm election. Do these guys remember ANYTHING from before 2017? Like, maybe, 2010?!?



Why? What’d we miss?

The left-wing late night set hit the ceiling, blasting Kennedy for retiring at what they consider an inopportune moment. Yeah! Where the hell does an 81-year-old guy get off wanting to retire?



Without even consulting Stephen Colbert? Madness!

Kennedy’s retirement pushed Whoopi Goldberg into a psychotic break on the tv henhouse “The View” this week when the comedienne shrieked “STAY OUT OF MY VAGINA!” at a horrified audience.



Trust me, Whoopi. No one wants to be anywhere near your vagina.

Remember back in 2013, when then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told warned the Democrats against nuking the filibuster? “You’ll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think.”



“Hate to say I told you so, Harry, but –”

“Shut up, Mitch.”



Meanwhile, the High Court ruled in Janus v AFSCME that public sector employees can no longer be forced to donate their pay to unions whom they don’t support. Democrats called the decision a blow to workers’ rights. If public sector unions were such a boon to workers’ rights, then shouldn’t workers be throwing their money at them, not suing to keep them from taking it without asking?



INGRATES!

It took moments for the political games to start around the fatal attack on the offices of Annapolis, Maryland’s Capital Gazette. The left blamed President Trump, the NRA, Milo Yiannopolous, and pretty much everyone in the GOP. But oddly, not the wingnut with a seven-year grudge against the paper.



“Who?”

“The guy who actually did it.”



Media botflies swarmed around the bodies as usual. One CNN producer even tried to set up an interview with a Capital Gazette reporter, WHILE THE DUDE WAS HEARING THE SHOOTER RELOAD.



Out: “If it bleeds, it leads.”

In: “Still bleeding? You’re leading!”



Just to be clear: Every business owner has the right to kick anyone they wish out of their establishment.



But you’re gonna bake that cake, you homophobe!

Hey, remember the last time Democrats demanded the right to keep “those people” out of their restaurants?



Apparently, they don’t.

At least they didn’t completely lose their marbles.



Wait… never mind.

Representative Maxine Waters (D-A District She’s too Scared to Live In) commanded to Democrats to “create a crowd to push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere, should they encounter Republicans.” It’s all part of the left’s new “See Someone, Hate Someone” strategy. What could possibly go wrong?



(Pictured: What could possibly go wrong?)

One of the hottest immigration takes of all-time came from MSNBC blowhole Stephanie Ruhle this week, who fretted detained kiddies might turn into “Terminator-like characters” who “Seek vengeance.” ¡Dios Mio! ¡El Terminador!



Latinos have been woefully underrepresented in the “time-travelling killer robots from the future” community.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon were among those this week who called ICE a “terrorist organization,” and demanded the abolishment of the border security agency, formed in the wake of 9-11. Telling the people who watched the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil that the guys formed to try and stop the next one are worse than the guys who committed the last one? Interesting strategy.



New Yorkers have about 3,000 reasons to tell you to get bent.

I don’t want to say the Democrat Party is in serious trouble, but Pelosi’s pet rat, Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), the fourth ranking Democrat in the House, just lost to a 28-year-old communist bartender. We are witnessing the self-destruction of the Democrat Party in real time.



Best show I’ve seen since Hillary Clinton’s Pratfalls-Across-America Tour 2016.

And, meet Alison Ettel, aka “Permit Patty.” The now ex-CEO of a company which made products like marijuana treats for dogs called the cops on an 8-year-old girl for selling water without a permit outside her San Francisco apartment. A rich, over-privileged white lady who tattles to the government on anyone who annoys her, and lives in San Francisco. Who does that remind me of?



It’ll come to me…

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.