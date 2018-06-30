Topics:
- NBC report on NK cheating per “intelligence sources”
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a master persuader
- Child like views of solutions for complex problems
- President Trump’s adult view of cost and benefits
- The root problem of gang controlled countries
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 124: Children in Cages (I.e. Democrats), New Master Persuader, socialism, NK and More appeared first on Dilbert Blog.
Leave a Reply