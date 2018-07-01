Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
Episode 125: The Protest That Was More of a Costume Party

July 1, 2018
  • Tip: Don’t protest for things you already have been given
  • The protests were about the protesters…look at ME!
  • Michael Ian Black’s 24/7 stress tweet, sincere offer to help him
  • Physical, mental symptoms that are real…TDS
  • The “crazy party” is the one that isn’t in power, GOP or DEM
  • People asking “Are you a Socialist?”
  • Death with dignity, voluntary check-out
  • Life and death gray areas…like abortion rights
  • Alan Dershowitz’s opinion on a Rosenstein recusal

 

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

 

 

