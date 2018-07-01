Episode 125: The Protest That Was More of a Costume Party

Topics:

Tip: Don’t protest for things you already have been given

The protests were about the protesters…look at ME!

Michael Ian Black’s 24/7 stress tweet, sincere offer to help him

Physical, mental symptoms that are real…TDS

The “crazy party” is the one that isn’t in power, GOP or DEM

People asking “Are you a Socialist?”

Death with dignity, voluntary check-out

Life and death gray areas…like abortion rights

Alan Dershowitz’s opinion on a Rosenstein recusal

