Episode 125: The Protest That Was More of a Costume Party

- Tip: Don’t protest for things you already have been given
- The protests were about the protesters…look at ME!
- Michael Ian Black’s 24/7 stress tweet, sincere offer to help him
- Physical, mental symptoms that are real…TDS
- The “crazy party” is the one that isn’t in power, GOP or DEM
- People asking “Are you a Socialist?”
- Death with dignity, voluntary check-out
- Life and death gray areas…like abortion rights
- Alan Dershowitz’s opinion on a Rosenstein recusal
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
