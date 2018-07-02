Topics:
- What’s the biggest obstacle to discipline?
- Succeeding against perceived odds
- The mental state of “I’m gonna make this happen”
- Dre’s skill stack approach: More skills…more options
- Wanting vs. deciding to take action
- Effective self-promotion
- Transitioning from doing nothing to doing something
- Dre Baldwin contact Info:
- Website: DreAllDay.com
- Twitter: @DReAllDay
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHgkC8tsH6r0hQjCw_raYw
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 126: Dre Baldwin, Expert on Discipline, Building Confidence, and Mental Toughness appeared first on Dilbert Blog.
Leave a Reply