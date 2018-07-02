Episode 126: Dre Baldwin, Expert on Discipline, Building Confidence, and Mental Toughness

Topics:

What’s the biggest obstacle to discipline?

Succeeding against perceived odds

The mental state of “I’m gonna make this happen”

Dre’s skill stack approach: More skills…more options

Wanting vs. deciding to take action

Effective self-promotion

Transitioning from doing nothing to doing something

Dre Baldwin contact Info: Website: DreAllDay.com Twitter: @DReAllDay YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHgkC8tsH6r0hQjCw_raYw



