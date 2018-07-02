Michael Moore Thinks Trump Will Win the 2020 Presidential Election

Michael Moore thinks he knows who will win the 2020 presidential election. Appearing last Friday on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, the filmmaker declared that Donald Trump would be reelected. Moore begged the audience to take his prediction seriously, saying that otherwise America could turn into an episode of The Handmaid's Tale:

It's obviously a little early for any certainty about the next presidential race, but Moore at least has a track record he can point to. In October 2016, he declared on Meet the Press that Trump could defeat Hillary Clinton, calling the Republican a "human Molotov cocktail" that Rust Belt voters were preparing to throw at a political system they once supported.

Later in the month, Moore predicted Trump's win during a promotional event.

"I know a lot of people in Michigan that are planning to vote for Trump, and they don't necessarily agree with him," he explained to the audience. "Trump's election is going to be the biggest 'fuck you' ever recorded in human history—and it will feel good."

Trump won Moore's home state on election night, carrying 12 counties that had previously voted for Barack Obama. A breakdown of the election revealed that Trump's decision to take his message to working-class Michiganders contributed to his win. At the same time, the Clinton campaign failed to appreciate how many more resources were needed in the state, campaigning somewhat harder but not to the extent urged by party activists on the ground.