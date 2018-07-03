Conservatives #BoycottWalmart for Selling ‘Impeach 45’ Onesies

Enraged that Walmart's website would dare sell clothing imprinted with the phrase "Impeach 45," a group of conservatives has launched a #BoycottWalmart campaign.

It started Monday night when Ryan Fournier, chairman of Students for Trump, tweeted about a line of "Impeach 45" onesies advertised on Walmart's website. (The "45" is a reference to Donald Trump's status as 45th president of the United States.) "What kind of message are you trying to send?" Fournier wrote:

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

It didn't take long for Fournier's tweet to go viral, and soon #BoycottWalmart was trending on Twitter:

I didnt want to believe it. So I searched for myself. This is despicable. All American Walmart? Im out!!! pic.twitter.com/nriCZu9e4a — Barb55 (@fivestarr6028) July 3, 2018

Looks like @Walmart is looking to join the far left and maybe needs good ol #boycottwalmart to make them think a little! https://t.co/aIMpv9D3Rc — David Wright (@DavidMichWright) July 3, 2018

What those users didn't realize was that Walmart is also selling a variety of pro-Trump hats and shirts. The company isn't pushing a liberal, anti-Trump agenda; it's just trying to get people to buy clothes.

Walmart literally doesn't care. They're just trying to make money lmao #BoycottWalmart pic.twitter.com/VUHOZNwIW5 — oscar⚡️ (@oscarsux3) July 3, 2018

Nor is Walmart itself selling the "Impeach 45" clothing. As noted by Bloomberg, the real sellers are companies such as Old Glory and Teespring Inc., which advertise on Walmart's website and give the retail giant a cut of the profits. (Some of the "Impeach 45" merchandise seems to have disappeared from Walmart's website after Fournier's tweet.)

People have the right to deny Walmart their business for any reason they please. But conservatives love to call easily offended liberals "snowflakes." In this case the snowflakes are the ones who can't handle the sight of swag sporting a viewpoint they don't agree with.