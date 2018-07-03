Virginia Pot Dealer Sends Worst ‘U Up?’ Text Ever

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) posted a note on Facebook yesterday about a man who texted one of their officers "offering to sell them marijuana."

"HMU if you wanna get together I've got some nice ins we can burn," the text message read. The unidentified suspect obviously had the wrong number, but that didn't stop police from pursuing the case further.

After setting up a meeting with the suspect, narcotics detectives were able to make an arrest, having discovered "more than a pound of marijuana" in the alleged dealer's possession, according to the Facebook post. Authorities searched his home and found not only another pound of marijuana, but also "suspected Schedule I Narcotics, a firearm, and an undisclosed amount of money." The suspect was charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Social media fame aside, it's not clear what good came out of this story. A man seems to have made a dumb mistake, and police were quick to pounce. Had he been trafficking human beings instead of marijuana, perhaps the cops' enthusiasm would be justified. But as it stands, all they really did was keep two pounds of weed off the street.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in nearby D.C, as well as in nine states, so this man might not have even gotten in trouble in some places in the U.S.

It's not the first time the FCPD has posted stories like this to its Facebook page—they seem to enjoy bragging about catching the dumbest and most unlucky lawbreakers. In March, the department released in-car footage of a man who, while being chased by police, jumped out of his car but forgot to put it in park. As a result, he was run over by his own vehicle: