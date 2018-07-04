Another Justice Like Gorsuch, Please: New at Reason

"We have to STOP the next Trump nominee!" says a pop-up solicitation on People for the American Way's website. Before you rush to "donate now," you might want to consider the organization's assessment of Trump's last Supreme Court nominee.

"Far from being a fair-minded constitutionalist," PFAW says, Neil Gorsuch "has proven to be a narrow-minded elitist who consistently votes in favor of corporations and the powerful." The gap between that description and Gorsuch's actual performance on the Court, Jacob Sullum says, speaks volumes about the blind partisanship of Trump critics who care more about scoring political points than defending civil liberties.

