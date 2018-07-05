Conservative Actor James Woods Says ‘Liberal’ Agent Dropped Him on Fourth of July

Actor James Woods says he was dropped by his agent on Independence Day, and the outspoken conservative thinks his political views are to blame.

Early Thursday morning, Woods posted an email he said he had received from his "liberal" agent, Ken Kaplan. "It's the 4th of July and I'm feeling patriotic," the email read. "I don't want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I'd say."

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today... pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

Woods also shared his response to Kaplan:"Dear Ken, I don't actually. I was thinking if you're feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one's right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well."

My response: "Dear Ken, I don't actually. I was thinking if you're feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one's right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well." https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

If Woods' story is true, this incident is just the latest in a trend involving people who refuse to do business with companies or individuals for political reasons. Late last month, for example, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant due to her position in the Trump administration. Many conservatives responded with outrage, leaving a bevy of unflattering reviews for the restaurant on Yelp and protesting on social media.

This week conservatives were on the other end of the stick. A group of right-wing Twitter users, enraged that Walmart's website would dare sell clothing imprinted with the phrase "Impeach 45," launched a #BoycottWalmart campaign, even though the retail giant also sells a variety of pro-Trump hats and shirts.

For his part, Woods didn't exactly complain about losing his agent, but he has taken something similar into the public arena before. The actor, who often takes to Twitter to express his conservative and pro-Trump views, said in February he was "blacklisted" by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after saying he wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton "if she ever ran for president."