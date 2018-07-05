U.K. Mayor Dons Sombrero ‘in Solidarity With Mexicans,’ Bans Trump From City

The mayor of Sheffield, England, has "banned" Donald Trump from his city ahead of the president's visit to the United Kingdom next week.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid, who at 28 is the youngest mayor in the city's history, announced the ban while chairing a city council meeting on Wednesday. At the meeting, Magid sported a T-shirt declaring Trump a "wasteman" and a sombrero, which he told the London Independent he wore to show "solidarity with Mexicans, other Latinas and all people suffering at the hands of the Trump regime."

Magid told the world about the ban on Twitter. "I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump (@realDonaldTrump) a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!" he wrote before declaring July 13, the date Trump is set to arrive in the U.K., to be "Mexico Solidarity Day."

I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump (@realDonaldTrump) a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield! I further declare July 13th to be Mexico Solidarity Day! pic.twitter.com/qYehdHYDEt — MΛG!D (@MagicMagid) July 4, 2018

Magid's attempt to ban Trump from Sheffield is symbolic. As CBS News noted, there's no reason to believe Trump will stop in Sheffield during his U.K. visit. And even if Trump wants to see the city, Magid doesn't actually have the power to ban him, Sheffield's city council told the BBC. Still, Magid felt he needed to speak out against Trump, who he told The Independent is a "spurting cesspit of hate, stoking divisions between communities while scapegoating minorities."

"We need to be honest, bold and courageous in our viewpoints," Magid told the BBC. "As a world leader he has a lot of weight and we have to fight that hate."

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Magid listed several reasons he considers Trump a "wasteman." He took issue with Trump's ban on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries as well as his decisions to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, enforce the "imprisonment of children at borders," and defend "the violence and actions of White Supremacists."

Magid, a Somali immigrant who came to the U.K. at the age of 5, is not the only critic planning to protest Trump's visit to the country. Tens of thousands of people are expected to demonstrate against Trump's policies in London next week, according to CBS. On Twitter, Magid encouraged people to participate in those demonstrations and support organizations "combating Trump and his politics."