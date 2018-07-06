Russia Welcomes White South African Refugees?

Recall what I wrote on the fate of white South African population in March.

The delegation of Boers is currently in Russia, namely in Stavropol Region, and is discussing resettlement of 15,000 Afrikaners to the area (in Russian). The process is obviously not going to be simple–for starters there are very few huge land lots, which Boers got used to own in South Africa, in Stavropol. Boers love hot climate and, obviously, an abundance of the land, say in the Far East, is not going to work. The issue of Boers’ Protestant faith, however, seems to be less profound because local population is generally positively inclined towards having Boers’ community and Boers themselves already stated that they are not going to be “enclosed” into own community. Russians do care about peoples’ honesty and labor ethics first and foremost and Boers easily pass this test. The condition for Boers is, and these are not poor families, to have half-million dollars per family to invest into the economy of the region, which comes naturally once the issue of settlement is, well, settled.

But whatever the outcome of all this is, the whole notion that Boers see Russia as a possible new homeland is telling and it is huge in its implications. It is happening, as I predicted a few years ago, that white Christian peoples (which is by definition–a European root) will increasingly see Russia as their salvation. That is why this Putin’s message at Valdai Forum last year was enormously important. Listen attentively again what he is saying both openly and implicitly.

