Russia Welcomes White South African Refugees?

Recall what I wrote on the fate of white South African population in March.
While blind and hypocritical West was hailing their thoroughly fake idol of Nelson Mandela, the Republic of South Africa was slowly being consumed by unprecedented black racism and non-stop assault on white Afrikaners. Rape, murder, robbery, barbed wire electrified fences around white South African communities–these are defining characteristics of modern South Africa. In general–it has NO FUTURE. The expropriation of land from white farmers will be their death knell, literally. Like in Zimbabwe, they will be raped, murdered, pillaged and whatever else comes with Zimbabwean, now South African “justice”. The so called West, which still believes in own lies about South African “democracy” and benevolence of BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) and of ANC WILL NOT accept white Afrikaners when real white exodus starts, nor will the United States do so–the combined West prefers today anybody but white, predominantly Christian people. The fate of Afrikaners is in question today and those people need desperately safe haven to start their lives over. Modern West is not it.
The delegation of Boers is currently in Russia, namely in Stavropol Region, and is discussing resettlement of 15,000 Afrikaners to the area (in Russian). The process is obviously not going to be simple–for starters there are very few huge land lots, which Boers got used to own in South Africa, in Stavropol. Boers love hot climate and, obviously, an abundance of the land, say in the Far East, is not going to work. The issue of Boers’ Protestant faith, however, seems to be less profound because local population is generally positively inclined towards having Boers’ community and Boers themselves already stated that they are not going to be “enclosed” into own community. Russians do care about peoples’ honesty and labor ethics first and foremost and Boers easily pass this test. The condition for Boers is, and these are not poor families, to have half-million dollars per family to invest into the economy of the region, which comes naturally once the issue of settlement is, well, settled.
But whatever the outcome of all this is, the whole notion that Boers see Russia as a possible new homeland is telling and it is huge in its implications. It is happening, as I predicted a few years ago, that white Christian peoples (which is by definition–a European root) will increasingly see Russia as their salvation. That is why this Putin’s message at Valdai Forum last year was enormously important. Listen attentively again what he is saying both openly and implicitly.
