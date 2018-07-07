Episode 131: North Korea, MAGA Hat-Grabbers and Mueller

Topics:
- Drink throwing hat grabber’s future prospects
- Press elevating people to destruction levels for profit
- The press business model primes for confirmation bias
- Pompeo North Korea denuclearization talks progress
- Rudy Giuliani says Trump will talk to Mueller…if criminal evidence is shown
- Giant baby Trump balloon over London vs. Giant London Mayor balloon
- Elon Musk’s rescue idea for Thai cave kids
- #Walkaway guy (Brandon Straka) refused camera store service, took high road
- Proposed DNA test, identity politics and Elizabeth Warren’s brand
- Opinions based on reading another person’s mind are flawed by definition
- Jim Jordan allegations are attempt to “execute” him by the press
- Your political opinions are assigned to you…by the press and your culture
