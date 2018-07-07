Episode 131: North Korea, MAGA Hat-Grabbers and Mueller

July 7, 2018
Topics: 

  • Drink throwing hat grabber’s future prospects
  • Press elevating people to destruction levels for profit
  • The press business model primes for confirmation bias
  • Pompeo North Korea denuclearization talks progress
  • Rudy Giuliani says Trump will talk to Mueller…if criminal evidence is shown
  • Giant baby Trump balloon over London vs. Giant London Mayor balloon
  • Elon Musk’s rescue idea for Thai cave kids
  • #Walkaway guy (Brandon Straka) refused camera store service, took high road
  • Proposed DNA test, identity politics and Elizabeth Warren’s brand
  • Opinions based on reading another person’s mind are flawed by definition
  • Jim Jordan allegations are attempt to “execute” him by the press
  • Your political opinions are assigned to you…by the press and your culture

 

