The USDA Is Considering Some Lousy GMO-Labeling Rules: New at Reason

This week saw the end of the period set aside for the public to comment on a set of oft-delayed rules which may govern the state of genetically modified organism (GMO) labeling around the country for years to come.

The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard is extraordinarily troubling. One of the key problems with the law is that—though it was billed as a compromise that would put an end to years of ongoing GMO-labeling controversies and litigation—the law instead will likely trigger years (if not decades) of controversy, confusion, and needless lawsuits.

One needn't look further than the USDA's proposed mandatory GMO labels, writes Baylen Linnekin, to see the law is a harbinger of bad policy.

View this article.