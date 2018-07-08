Episode 132: The End of White Supremacists, #WalkAway and Conspiracy Theories

July 8, 2018
No Comments

Topics: 

  • The fallacy of IQ confirming racial supremacy
  • Brandon Straka #WalkAway movement
  • Conspiracy theories, mostly the right, mostly the left…or BOTH?
  • Logic and facts don’t pierce the bubble of confirmation bias
  • An engineered conspiracy theory might help the left pierce their TDS bubble
  • Democrats are favoring illegal immigrants over black Americans
  • Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is the best FUN candidate option
  • Barrett would be 4th woman on the current court

 

