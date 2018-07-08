Topics:
- The fallacy of IQ confirming racial supremacy
- Brandon Straka #WalkAway movement
- Conspiracy theories, mostly the right, mostly the left…or BOTH?
- Logic and facts don’t pierce the bubble of confirmation bias
- An engineered conspiracy theory might help the left pierce their TDS bubble
- Democrats are favoring illegal immigrants over black Americans
- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is the best FUN candidate option
- Barrett would be 4th woman on the current court
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 132: The End of White Supremacists, #WalkAway and Conspiracy Theories appeared first on Dilbert Blog.
Leave a Reply