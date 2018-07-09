And the Next Supreme Court Justice Nominee Is Brett Kavanaugh

President Trump announced his second appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States on Monday evening. The announcement came on the 150th anniversary of the 14th Amendment, which granted citizenship to all "persons born or naturalized in the United States" following the end of slavery in America.

Trump has chosen Brett Kavanaugh to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced in June that he would be stepping down from the bench on July 31 of this year.

BREAKING: President Trump is nominating federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as next US Supreme Court justice - @PeteWilliamsNBChttps://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 10, 2018

Kavanaugh, 53, is a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. As Reason previously reported, spectators look to Kavanaugh's 2011 dissent in Seven-Sky v. Holder to gauge what kind of justice he will be.

The case considered the constitutionality of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. Though the case was ultimately decided in favor of the healthcare bill, Kavanaugh's dissent argued that a federal court should not have heard the case in the first place:

In Kavanaugh's view, the D.C. Circuit should have been guided by the Anti-Injunction Act, an 1867 law that says, "no suit for the purpose of restraining the assessment or collection of any tax shall be maintained in any court." In other words, a tax cannot be challenged until it has been assessed and paid. And in Kavanaugh's view, Obamacare's individual mandate deserved to be counted as a tax, even though the law's authors called it a "penalty." "The Anti- Injunction Act precludes us from deciding this case at this time," he wrote.

Kavanaugh's opinions on gun rights, searches and seizures, and Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission have also provided some insight into what decisions will come out of the future court.

As Reason also reported, politics also come into play heavily for Kavanaugh as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believed that Kavanaugh's "extensive paper trail could slow down the process and enable Senate Democrats to prevent confirmation prior to the start of the next Supreme Court term in October." McConnell informed that White House that confirming Kavanaugh would be more difficult than confirming other Trump finalists like Judges Raymond Kethledge or Thomas Hardiman.

It was said that out of the names on Trump's short-list, he was most favorable toward Raymond Kethledge, 51, of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. In contrast, Trump was least favorable toward Amy Coney Barrett, 46, of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. In fact, Bloomberg reports that her interview with Trump was shorter than everyone else's, lasting about 30 minutes.

Kavanaugh will replace a justice who was, as Reason's Damon Root observed, a "moderate conservative with liberal tendencies." Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan, Kennedy's tie-breaking vote solidified his legacy in influencing highly contested legal issues. Kennedy's vote played a significant role in deciding cases that are seen cornerstones to American gay rights and abortion laws. Root writes: