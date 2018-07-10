Brickbat: Teacher of the Year. No, Really

Just two weeks into the school year, Kandy Escotto knew something was wrong. Her son Aaron, 5, didn't want to go to school and had bad grades. He told her he was a bad boy. When she spoke to the principal at Aaron's Miami, Florida, school, the principal said that there was no evidence the boy's teacher was doing anything wrong. So Escotto hid a recorder in Aaron's backpack. It caught the teacher, Rosalba Suarez, insulting and humiliating the boy and another student. Suarez was named teacher of the year at the school this year.