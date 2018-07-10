The DEA’s List of Cannabis Slang Is Predictably Hilarious

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) created a list of "Drug Slang Code Words" last year, and it recently modified the list to keep up with the evolving street lingo. If the updated section for cannabis slang is any indication, the agency is trying to connect with the kids while going through a mid-life crisis.

A few of the terms, like "terpenes" and "MMJ" (short for medical marijuana), are not actually slang terms. Other names on the list, like "shoe," appear to be completely made up. Worse, "Devil's Lettuce" is italicized in the report, revealing that the relatively old term was only added in this year.

Meanwhile, "blunts," "good," and "gas" were apparently not important enough to make the cut. Either that or no one at the DEA listens to Post Malone.

Either way, here is the complete list of current cannabis slang, as collected by the hipsters at the DEA:

420

A-Bomb (marijuana mixed with heroin)

Acapulco Gold

Acapulco Red

Ace

African Black

African Bush

Airplan

Alfalfa

Alfombra

Alice B Toklas

All-Star

Almohada

Angola

Animal Cookies (hydroponic)

Arizona

Ashes

Aunt Mary

AZ

Baby

Bale

Bambalachacha

Barbara Jean

Bareta

Bash

Bazooka (marijuana mixed with cocaine paste)

BC Budd

Bernie

Bhang

Big Pillows

Biggy

Bionic (marijuana mixed with PCP)

Black Bart

Black Gold

Black Maria

Blondie

Blue Cheese

Blue Crush

Blue Dream

Blue Jeans

Blue Sage

Blueberry

Bobo Bush

Boo

Boom

Branches

Broccoli

Bud

Budda

Burritos Verdes

Bush

Cabbage

Café

Cajita

Cali

Camara

Canadian Black

Catnip

Cheeba

Chernobyl

Cheese

Chicago Black

Chicago Green

Chippie

Chistosa

Christmas Tree

Chronic

Churro

Cigars

Citrol

Cola

Colorado Cocktail

Cookie (hydroponic)

Cotorritos

Crazy Weed

Creeper Bud

Crippy

Crying Weed

Culican

Dank

Devils's Lettuce

Dew

Diesel

Dimba

Dinkie Dow

Diosa Verde

Dirt Grass

Ditch Weed

Dizz

Djamba

Dody

Dojo

Domestic

Donna Juana

Doobie

Downtown Brown

Drag Weed

Dro (hydroponic)

Droski (hydroponic)

Dry High

Elefante Pata

Endo

Escoba

Fattie

Fine Stuff

Fire

Flower

Flower Tops

Fluffy

Fuzzy Lady

Gallina

Gallito

Garden

Garifa

Gauge

Gangster

Ganja

Gash

Gato

Ghana

Gigi (hydroponic)

Giggle Smoke

Giggle Weed

Girl Scout Cookies (hydroponic)

Gloria

Gold

Gold Leaf

Gold Star

Gong

Good Giggles

Gorilla

Gorilla Glue

Grand Daddy Purp

Grass

Grasshopper

Green

Green Crack

Green-Eyed Girl

Green Eyes

Green Goblin

Green Goddess

Green Mercedes Benz

Green Paint

Green Skunk

Greenhouse

Grenuda

Greta

Guardada

Gummy Bears

Gunga

Hairy Ones

Hash

Hawaiian

Hay

Hemp

Herb

Hierba

Holy Grail

Homegrown

Hooch

Hoja

Humo

Hydro

Indian Boy

Indian Hay

Jamaican Gold

Jamaican Red

Jane

Jive

Jolly Green

Jon-Jem

Joy Smoke

Juan Valdez

Juanita

Jungle Juice

Kaff

Kali

Kaya

KB

Kentucky Blue

KGB

Khalifa

Kiff

Killa

Kilter

King Louie

Kona Gold

Kumba

Kush

Laughing Grass

Laughing Weed

Leaf

Lechuga

Lemon-Lime

Leña

Liamba

Lime Pillows

Little Green Friends

Little Smoke

Llesca

Loaf

Lobo

Loco Weed

Loud

Love Nuggets

Love Weed

Lucas

M.J.

Machinery

Macoña

Mafafa

Magic Smoke

Manhattan Silver

Manteca

Maracachafa

Maria

Marimba

Mariquita

Mary Ann

Mary Jane

Mary Jones

Mary Warner

Mary Weaver

Matchbox

Matraca

Maui Wowie

Meg

Method

Mersh

Mexican Brown

Mexicali Haze

Mexican Green

Mexican Red

MMJ

Mochie (hydroponic)

Moña

Monte

Moocah

Mootie

Mora

Morisqueta

Mostaza

Mota

Mother

Mowing the Lawn

Muggie

My Brother

Narizona

Northern Lights

Nug

O-Boy

OG

O.J.

Owl

Paja

Palm

Paloma

Palomita

Panama Cut

Panama Gold

Panama Red

Pakalolo

Parsley

Pasto

Pasture

Peliroja

Pelosa

Phoenix

Pine

Pink Panther

Pintura

Plant

Platinum Cookies (hydroponic)

Platinum Jack

Pocket Rocket

Popcorn

Porro

Pot

Pretendo

Prop 215

Puff

Purple Haze

Purple OG

Queen Ann's Lace

Red Hair

Ragweed

Railroad Weed

Rainy Day Woman

Rasta Weed

Red Cross

Red Dirt

Reefer

Reggie

Repollo

Righteous Bush

Root

Rope

Rosa Maria

Salt and Pepper

Santa Marta

Sasafras

Sativa

Shoes

Sinsemilla

Shmagma

Shora

Shrimp

Shwag

Skunk

Skywalker (hydroponic)

Smoke

Smoochy Woochy Poochy

Smoke Canada

Sour OG

Spliff

Stems

Sticky

Stink Weed

Sugar Weed

Sweet Lucy

Tahoe (hydroponic)

Tangy OG

Terp

Terpenes

Tex-Mex

Texas Tea

Tigitty

Tila

Tims

Top Shelf

Tosca

Train Wreck

Trees

Trinity OG

Tweeds

Valle

Wake and Bake

Weed

Weed Tea

Wet (marijuana dipped in PCP)

Wheat

White-Haired Lady

Wooz

Yellow Submarine

Yen Pop

Yerba

Yesca

Young Girls

Zacate

Zacatecas

Zambi

Zip

Zoom (marijuana mixed with PCP)