Kurt Loder Reviews Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot: New at Reason

If you're already a dead-end alcoholic, probably the last thing you need is a booze-fueled highway crash that severs your spine and leaves you a quadriplegic, right? Like, what next?

This is what happened to the late cartoonist John Callahan, who subsequently adopted a harsh, jokey tone in dealing with physical impairment (and everything else) in his work. In Gus Van Sant's new movie, Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, we see Callahan, played by Joaquin Phoenix, as a young wastrel shuffling around Portland, Oregon, in never-ending search of a drink, writes Kurt Loder.

View this article.