Survival ‘speak’

Like many specialized topics, there is a large collection of emergency preparedness vernacular that can make understanding the topics of survival and emergency preparedness confusing for those who are just starting out. Whether it is a strange word or a new acronym, it seems as though there are always terms coming along that can make even an experienced prepper hit the internet looking for clarity or at least some explanation of what they mean.

Here is the collection of terms and acronyms that I was able to put together.

After-Action Review (AAR): Popularized by the military, this is a formal review process where a set of actions are reviewed to summarize what was supposed to happen, what did happen, why it happened, and what was done well or poorly. This can also be done in a written format referred to as an After Action Report which also shares the AAR acronym.

ABC’s: Airway, Breathing and Circulation. These are the first three steps taken in completing a medical or trauma assessment to determine if the individual has a good airway, is breathing, and if they have a pulse. This can be taken a step further and be referred to as ABCDE by adding Disability (what the problem is or the injury) and Expose (the disability).

Alpha strategy: The practice of storing extra consumable items to act as a hedge against inflation. These items can also be used for barter and charity purposes. The idea was popularized in the book of the same name by author John Pugsley.

American Redoubt: An area consisting of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and eastern portions of Oregon and Idaho. This is a political migration movement that was created by James Wesley Rawles to encourage preparedness-minded families (specifically conservative and libertarian-leaning Christians and Jews) to relocate to a consolidated region. It was chosen for its low population density and lack of natural hazards.

AO: Area of Operations

Ballistic Wampum: Ammunition stored for barter purposes. Think of this as just another resource that can be traded.

Black Rifle: Generic terms for a modern sporting rifle (AKA AR, Assault Rifle or AR-15). They typically are equipped with certain features like a collapsible stock, pistol grip, detachable high-capacity magazine or barrel shroud. These rifles are almost always completely black, hence the name. Functionally, these rifles have little variation from earlier designs for semi-automatic rifles. They have been demonized in the news and politics over the last several years because of their use in mass shooting incidents.

Black Swan: An unexpected event that is often extreme in nature. It centers around three tenets that include:

The disproportionate role that high-profile, hard-to-predict, and rare events play because they are outside of the realm of normal human expectations. The inability to predict the probability of these rare events. The psychological biases (normalcy bias) that cause people to be blind to the reality of these uncertain and rare events.

Bug In: Sheltering in place or “hunkering down” by not going anywhere else because it is either not possible or too dangerous to attempt. Also called bugging in.

Bug Out: Leaving your location to go to a safer location to avoid the consequences of uncertainty and danger that usually accompany a disaster. Also referred to as bugging out.

Bug Out Bag (BOB): A bag that contains the items you need to survive for up to three days (food, water, clothing, etc.). Because of the possibility that this bag may need to be carried, it is usually as bare-bones as possible to lighten the load.

Bug Out Location (BOL): A place you go when things get bad or seem like they might. In the preparedness community, this is often a place in a remote location like a cabin or rural home where hard times can be ridden out away from the chaos of civilization.

Bug Out Vehicle (BOV): A vehicle designated to assist in getting out of town during, but preferably before, a disaster or emergency. It should be as capable as possible to handle a variety of conditions and always remain full of gas. If possible, it should also contain your BOB and contain any additional fuel to get to your designated location as well as the information required to get there.

Cache: A designated location where preppers will store supplies for the future in various forms that can include food, water, ammunition, weapons, fuel, and a myriad other possibilities. With a focus on secrecy, a cache is typically buried or camouflaged in some way. These are typically along a route from one location to another.

Chemlight: The slang term for a chemical-illuminescent light stick (AKA glow stick). Typically this refers to the Cyalume brand.

Crunch: A reference term for a major, long-term disaster. This typically refers to a financial meltdown that takes down major markets.

Doomer: A term used to refer to someone who believes that a complete societal collapse is imminent. This is usually used in a derogatory manner.

ELE: Extinction Level Event. This might refer to things like an unprecedented meteor strike or a super volcano eruption.

Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP): A burst of electromagnetic energy that disables and destroys electronic devices; it is capable of completely destroying the power grid. While there is not one source, this would most likely occur from a nuclear device being detonated in the atmosphere as a weapon.

EOTW: End Of The World

Everyday Carry (EDC): The items that a person carries on their person on a daily basis. Typical EDC items include things like a knife, flashlight, firearm, etc.

FAK: First-Aid Kit

Faraday Cage: Named after British scientist Michael Faraday, it is a shielding device designed to protect electronics from an EMP. It works by shielding anything in it from all electrical fields. In theory, the items contained within would be capable of working in the wake of an EMP.

Food Grade Bucket: A bucket made from materials that make it completely safe to store in it. While there are no guarantees, food stored properly in a food grade bucket that is properly sealed and kept dry can last for several years (assuming their ingredients do not cause them to go bad first).

Golden Horde: The anticipated horde of people that will be leaving urban areas during/following a massive disaster. It is assumed that it will bring an unpleasant criminal element along with it.

GOOD: Get Out Of Dodge. Leaving town in an expedient manner as the result of things getting bad quickly.

Grid Down: A situation where the electrical grid is not operational for some reason.

IFAK: Individual First-Aid Kit. A first-aid kit designed for one person that is usually compact enough that it fits into a small pouch that is affixed to a set of body armor or that can be carried on a belt.

INCH: I’m Never Coming Home. This usually is referring to a kit that has been compiled to take along with you if you had to get out of Dodge without any expectation that you will ever be coming back.

“Junk” Silver: U.S. silver dimes, quarters and half dollars that were minted in 1964 or earlier. These coins contain a silver content of 90 percent which make them far more valuable currently for their metal content and not their numismatic value.

Molon Labe: The Greek term meaning “Come and Take [It]”. This term is popularly being used by Second Amendment believers and patriots to refer to firearms. With a defiant tone, Molon Labe serves to warn others as to what may happen should anyone come to take their guns.

MRE: Meal Ready To Eat. These are prepackaged food items usually made for the military. Jokingly also referred to as “Meals Rejected by Ethiopians” or “Meals Rarely Eaten”.

Mylar Bags: Food grade bags that can be sealed to protect their contents from sunlight, oxygen, moisture and other outside elements. These are typically combined with oxygen and/or moisture absorbers to store food long term in buckets or barrels. While often used for food, they can also be used for anything that the user might want to protect from the elements.

Nanny State: A collective set of circumstances that exist in some areas where legally-mandated actions significantly hamper or eliminate the ability of its citizens to exercise certain liberties. The best example is probably California who regulates anything they can think of in the best interest of Californians, whether they are interested in the overregulation or not.

NWO: New World Order

OPSEC: Operational Security. Perhaps one of the more discussed areas of preparing outside of the basics, operational security is vital to protecting the information you hold in your head regarding what you have done to prepare for an emergency and where all of your efforts are stored. Anything critical should automatically be safeguarded. OPSEC can be simply defined as keeping all important, and sometimes seemingly benign, information secret so that it is not known and cannot be used by others against you.

Off Grid: A lifestyle choice that means living without being connected to the grid. This is often in a remote location and can include not having electricity, water, sewer, or all of them although the term usually refers to living without electricity.

Paracord: The term commonly used to refer to parachute cord (the cord that connects a jumpers harness to the piece of fabric that is the parachute). It is widely revered for its numerous uses in survival applications. It is lightweight and incredibly strong. It is also sometimes referred to as 550 (five-50) cord or type three nylon. If it is truly made to military specification, it has the ability to not break until the load on it exceeds 550 pounds.

Pollyanna or Polly: A person that denies the potential for major disruption as the result of any disaster, natural or man-made. Often times this person lives with a cheerful optimism, even if they are provided evidence that there is a serious issue.

Prep: A slang term for prepare.

Prepper: A slang term for a person who takes the steps necessary to be prepared. This is the pop culture reference to the person who was once referred to as a survivalist.

Preps: The slang term for preparations.

Retreat: A synonym for bug out location that is always prepared in advance of the time it may be needed.

Rule of Three(s): A term referencing the common requirements for human survival of not going without air for three minutes, water for three days, and food for three weeks.



SHTF: When the “stuff” hits the fan.

Sheeple: People who act like sheep and move with the herd regardless of the danger that may be ahead.

Shelf Life: The amount of time that a product remains good while it sits on the shelf. This usually refers to the period before there are changes in texture, color, flavors, and the product starts to grow things that may be harmful to an individual. It can apply to edible products just as easily as it may apply to non-edible products, i.e., batteries.

Snowflake: An always endearing term that often applies to millenials but can be used to refer to anyone with a mindset of radical liberalism. A synonym for an entitled person.

Solar Oven: A box that is lined with reflective material and often has additional reflectors that can be used to bake foods using the energy of the sun.



Survivalism: The identification of the need to survive or referring to the practice of surviving.

Survivalist: A person who practices prepping (AKA prepper).

TEOTWAWKI: The End Of The World As We Know It

WROL: Without Rule Of Law. This is pretty self-explanatory but refers to a state of lawlessness in society where the police and military are not capable of keeping the law in place.

YOYO: You’re On Your Own. Typically referring to a time when essential government services are not operational.

Y2K: The year 2000 which was assumed to lead to a crash of all computer systems because of a programming issue. It served as a catalyst for many modern preppers.

I ended up enjoying making this list a little more than I thought I might. As it turns out, my search to make a reasonably complete list of commonly used terms and acronyms was littered with entertainment as I found many things I was not familiar with, most of which were eliminated from this list based on their pure ridiculousness.

Hopefully this serves as a useful reference for those just getting started in their preparedness efforts and a decent refresher for those of us who might have been in the game for a while.

–Thomas Miller

