The WIRE: Your week in review

From Brett Kavanaugh’s nom to Michelle Wolf’s bomb — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

With the announcement of Judge Brett Kavanaugh as President Donald Trump’s choice to be the next Supreme Court Justice, let’s take a moment to thank the guy who ensured there’s no way the Democrats can stop it from happening.



You’re welcome!

I don’t want to say the Democrats’ efforts to submarine Kavanaugh’s nomination are desperate, but their media outlets broke the “big” news this week that he likes beer AND bought baseball tickets with his credit card!



If it turns out he likes apple pie and pickup trucks, they might as well start the impeachment process.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threw a premature tantrum over what he believes is Kavanaugh’s threat to abortion, promising to sue the Supreme Court if it “acts” against the landmark Roe v Wade decision. And if that doesn’t work, we’ll take our case to the highest court in the land!



Boy, is he in for a disappointment.

Not for nuthin’, but all of this Kavanaugh-SCOTUS mess could have been so easily avoided.



He doesn’t get it about the Constitution, but he’s murder in the paint.

We caught this look at disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, just moments after facing Representatives Curt Gowdy (R-SC) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX):



Man, did that leave a mark.

Strzok’s Thursday appearance before the House Judiciary Committee went south in hurry. At one point, Strzok actually claimed about his flood of texts to lover Lisa Page about working to stop Trump’s ascension “I did not think that bias was expressed in those text messages.”



From the people who thought you’d buy “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

The hearing got away from Strzok so quickly and completely, his Democratic defenders were left trying to pull random Roberts Rules of Order stunts to try and staunch the bleeding.



Point of order, Mr. Chairman. The witness is a spooky little creep.

The already bizarre beatdown of Strzok took a turn for the weird when Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said the beleaguered witness deserved a “purple heart” for his performance. Yeah, because getting owned for being a smug, partisan stooge totes equals taking a bullet for America.



“I’ve seen some stuff, man.”

“Nam?”

“K Street.”



Democrats like former Secretary of State John Kerry deplored Trump’s claims that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline gives the Russians too much control over Germany. Apparently, Kerry forgot expressing the exact same concerns less than two years ago, calling the project a “fundamentally bad deal,” which would “destabilize” the region.



Mr. Kerry? You called from 2016. You said to tell you “shut up, you dummy.”

Trump’s European trip was met with the usual hysteria. Not content to float a balloon above their capital city, Brit leftists cut “F–k Trump” in Russian into a farmer’s field along Trump’s helicopter path.

“Trump isn’t refined and cultured like we are!” shrieked the Eurotrash, in between inflating their giant baby balloons, and carving profanities into their own countryside.

Liberals marked the 214th anniversary of the Aaron Burr – Alexander Hamilton duel by declaring Trump is the most hated American politician since the former vice president.



Umm… maybe second most.

A sudden flurry of political action from Hillary Clinton’s money laundering operation PAC suggests the old girl might actually be gearing up for another presidential campaign.



“I wholeheartedly endorse this plan.” – every conservative in the universe

Junior communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s assumption of the role of face of the Democrat Party has liberals openly admitting that socialism is the “future” of not only their party, but the country. And who could argue? Why not? Look at what socialism has done for all the other places it’s been imposed.

Turn left at the breadline, go past the gulag, and you’ll know you’re there when you see the millions of dead people.

When New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio staged his little open-borders stunt last month, he may have taken the “open borders” bit too far. According to Customs and Border Protection authorities, the communist mayor of the Big Apple crossed the border into Mexico illegally.



Unfortunately, they were unable to keep him from crossing back.

While liberals blasted him for “his” family separation immigration policy, President Trump offered a solution to the crisis of illegal aliens flooding our country. “Tell people not to come to our country illegally.” Wow, that’s a marked change from his predecessor’s “sneak in, and bring the kids” strategy.



Might be crazy enough to work.

Comedienne Michelle Wolf offered a predictably repulsive Fourth of July salute: “God bless abortions and God bless America.”



Kathy Griffin: “No one could be a less appealing ambassador for the left than I am.”

Michelle Wolf: “Hold my murdered baby and watch this.”



And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.