Episode 140: Trump’s UK visit, Russian Hackers and the Republican Brand

July 14, 2018
Topics: 

  • Indictment of Russians for hacking
    • Where’s the evidence?
    • In today’s world, no evidence = no credibility
    • We now know, Guccifer wasn’t real…maybe
  • Whiteboard – Hawk Newsome’s anti-racism suggestion
  • The power and importance of brand, both personal and group
  • Brand management, “Liar pattern” and your external face
  • Conservative resentment of being told to begin doing SJW virtue signaling

 

