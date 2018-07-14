Episode 140: Trump’s UK visit, Russian Hackers and the Republican Brand

Topics:
- Indictment of Russians for hacking
- Where’s the evidence?
- In today’s world, no evidence = no credibility
- We now know, Guccifer wasn’t real…maybe
- Whiteboard – Hawk Newsome’s anti-racism suggestion
- The power and importance of brand, both personal and group
- Brand management, “Liar pattern” and your external face
- Conservative resentment of being told to begin doing SJW virtue signaling
