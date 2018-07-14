Episode 140: Trump’s UK visit, Russian Hackers and the Republican Brand

Topics:

Indictment of Russians for hacking Where’s the evidence? In today’s world, no evidence = no credibility We now know, Guccifer wasn’t real…maybe

Whiteboard – Hawk Newsome’s anti-racism suggestion

The power and importance of brand, both personal and group

Brand management, “Liar pattern” and your external face

Conservative resentment of being told to begin doing SJW virtue signaling

