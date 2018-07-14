Trump’s Tariffs Are Going To Make Your Food More Expensive: New at Reason

Food prices are rising. And they're soon likely to soar even more.

The coming spike didn't have to be. It's due on the one hand to the Trump administration's plans to impose mind-numbingly stupid tariffs on China and other U.S. trade partners and, on the other hand, by retaliatory tariffs imposed by China and others in return.

American food producers, many of which aren't doing particularly well to begin with, are sounding the alarm over the tariffs. But a trade war that involves food won't hurt just food producers, writes Baylen Linnekin. It will hurt millions of Americans across the economy.

