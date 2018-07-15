Topics:
- Josh Rogin demonstrates TDS, mind-reading illusion and moving the goalposts
- President Trump meeting Putin…what will happen?
- CO2 emissions dramatically reduced by U.S.
- Climate change sense of urgency has largely evaporated
- Elon Musk solves problems…why are people going after him?
- Implementing Hawk Newsome’s suggestion…
- “I reject racism in all its forms”
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 141: Trump Derangement Syndrome, Mind-Reading, Climate Change and Racism appeared first on Dilbert Blog.
Leave a Reply