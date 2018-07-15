Episode 141: Trump Derangement Syndrome, Mind-Reading, Climate Change and Racism

Topics:

Josh Rogin demonstrates TDS, mind-reading illusion and moving the goalposts

President Trump meeting Putin…what will happen?

CO2 emissions dramatically reduced by U.S.

Climate change sense of urgency has largely evaporated

Elon Musk solves problems…why are people going after him?

Implementing Hawk Newsome’s suggestion…

“I reject racism in all its forms”

