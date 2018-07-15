Episode 141: Trump Derangement Syndrome, Mind-Reading, Climate Change and Racism

July 15, 2018
Topics: 

  • Josh Rogin demonstrates TDS, mind-reading illusion and moving the goalposts
  • President Trump meeting Putin…what will happen?
  • CO2 emissions dramatically reduced by U.S.
  • Climate change sense of urgency has largely evaporated
  • Elon Musk solves problems…why are people going after him?
  • Implementing Hawk Newsome’s suggestion…
  • “I reject racism in all its forms”

 

