More on democratic socialism

The morality of socialism is easily summed up in a few words: envy and sacrifice based on a phony and coerced sense of altruism.

The socialist not only envies and wants a portion of the wealth of others; he desires to see the wealth of others lowered to the level of his own. The socialist wants to use a sense of altruism — couched in terms like ”fairness,” “equality” and “fair share” — to coerce those that have into willingly giving a portion of their wealth to others. That failing, the socialist desires that the power and organized violence of the state be used to create a level of conformity and reduce everyone to the same level — even if it is the level of poverty and privation.

As C. Bradley Thompson, assistant professor of political science at Ashland University wrote in 1993, Socialism’s teaching on self-sacrifice was nicely summarized by two of its greatest defenders, Hermann Goering and Benito Mussolini. The highest principle of Nazism (National Socialism), said Goering, is: “Common good comes before private good.” Fascism, said Mussolini, is “a life in which the individual, through the sacrifice of his own private interests… realizes that completely spiritual existence in which his value as a man lies.”

Under socialism, a ruling class of intellectuals, bureaucrats and social planners decide what people want or what is good for society and then use the coercive power of the state to regulate, tax and redistribute the wealth of those who work for a living. The masses of people accept and even embrace this because they have been propagandized by the state-controlled media and the public (non)education system into believing that government is designed, tasked with and desires to look out for the best interests of the people and ensure that there are only “haves” and no “have nots.” Government men, the people are assured, have the best interests of the people — rather than their own power and self-interests — in mind in everything they do.

But in reality, governments, bureaucrats and politicians look upon the public as a herd that should be deceived and led for the benefit of government and the elite. By and large it works because the vast majority of Americans go along with the system — a system which is just a form of legalized theft and government-sanctioned slavery and plunder.

Again from Professor Thompson: Under socialism there are built-in incentives to shirk responsibility. There is no reason to work harder than anyone else because the rewards are shared and therefore minimal to the hard-working individual; rather, the incentive is to work less than others because the immediate loss is shared and therefore minimal to the slacker. Socialism rewards sloth and penalizes hard work.

Socialists believe there is a limited amount of wealth in the world and if one gains wealth then someone or someones must have lost a commensurate amount. In other words, one person’s gain is another person’s loss.

The modern-day political and economic arena is a stage and a front for socialism. It is called many things such as democracy and representative government, and a few diehards occasionally refer to modern America as a republic. The problem is that Americans are trying to see and understand the American system as free enterprise when in fact it has been socialist for 100 years.

“The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined.” — Benjamin Disraeli.

This statement is a most sensational testimony of the power of naming government systems something that they are not and imposing it on the public mind and psyche by a long process of “public education” and highly sophisticated and organized propaganda on a world-wide basis. There has never been an equal and even at this moment it is more powerful than ever, deceiving more people than ever.

Of course, socialist systems have failed throughout history and always lead to mass death and poverty; hence the move by change agents to insert the word “democracy” in order to put lipstick on a pig. As we told you last week, this is done to cloud reality and people’s minds because “democracy” implies freedom and liberty when it is something else entirely.

Democracy is a political word that is embraced by all political parties and all politicians under many labels in every country of the modern world. It is a cover and a facade for communism, socialism, fascism, class warfare, the exploitation and manipulation of minorities against stability, cultural heritage and private property.

When politicians utter the word democracy, they are using a code word that signifies their total allegiance to the state. They are using mass hypnosis to manipulate the people against human liberty and private property.

Anyone seeking human liberty, privacy and private property under the mental deception of democracy is under the greatest illusion. Let us purge our minds of this seductive appeal, this spiritual despotism. It has stolen our conscience, our soul and our honor. It is our legacy to future generations to whom we are passing on our slavery. Shame could have no greater victory.

Democracy is a faith, a state religion, a state of mind. It is the progressive destruction of the person — the individual. It is covered and masked with benevolence, philanthropy and brotherhood.

Democracy is the opposite of what is commonly believed. It is “democratic” tyranny and mob rule, a camouflage for despotism. Its goal is nothing less than universal slavery.

Democracy is the polish, the refinement and the finished perfection of all the tyranny and despotism of history. It is the culmination of that perfect slave state where men and women give their minds, spirits, production and children over to the state. We are reduced to automatons and commercial units. We are government statistics.

Democracy is an organized system of political, moral and social control. It is the evolution and fulfillment of all systems gone before. It is the New World Order to perfection for the ruling international elite. It is the master strategy of taking human liberty and individualism and transferring them to the group herd that clamors for authoritarianism.

Groupism, then, is the hidden strategy to get the masses to give their minds over to the state. This, my friends, is the politics of authoritarianism.

More than anything else, democracy is the psychodrama of worldwide dehumanization. Mass behavior or mass delusions become driving economic or social forces because it is a mindless psychological phenomenon. This crowd behavior is created and manifested upon the loss of critical faculties of the individual. Democracy is not freedom. It is not government by the people and for the people. It is the perfect disguise for benevolent totalitarianism.

So what we have here is two top-down authoritarian systems that are anathema to personal liberty, privacy and personal wealth being combined and sold to us as a new system that will ensure our personal liberty, privacy and personal wealth. The people who embrace it are being ruled by popular delusions.

All governments are political organisms designed with the purpose of monopolizing power and wealth by a small group or oligarchy.

All nations throughout history have been ruled by a small group of people who draw all wealth and power to themselves. They, of course, are always very careful to establish their governments as popular fronts. Sometimes they call them democracy, sometimes socialism, sometimes communism; and now democratic socialism.

The result is always the same, regardless of what they’re called. Don’t be fooled. The political con game is all about the transformation of human beings to the Animal Farm. Everyone is equal, but some more equal than others.

