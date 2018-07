Robert Park calls it The Blue Loop, a 1,000-foot-long trail of blue cups, blue toys and other blue objects he placed in a wooded area on his home's yard. He says it's art. Officials with Bath Township, Michigan, call it junk. Even though it's all on his own property, the township has ordered him to remove it or they will take it down, bill him for the cost of removal, and fine him $250. They've taken Park to court to attempt to force him to comply.