Serena Williams Serves up Financial Gold

The quiet eye.

It’s a phenomenon that’s been observed in the world’s best basketballers… tennis players… and brain surgeons.

An unparalleled focus that zeroes in on a minute detail and holds it, unwavering.

No matter how fast the ball is moving. No matter how much blood is obscuring the tumor. The eye locks onto its target… never quivers… never falters… never moves so much as a millimeter to the left or right of the target.

A lion could be roaring in your face… bullets whizzing past you… and you wouldn’t bat an eye.

Unlocking the Door to The Zone

In the ’70s, they called it the flow state.

Computer programmers refer to it as being wired in.

But if you’ve ever played any sport — or worked in the sales trade — you’ve heard it referred to as The Zone.

For decades, scientists believed The Zone to be a healthy mix of superstition and placebo — nothing more than a burst of confidence that allows players to reach their true potential.

But whatever the root cause of The Zone — be it superstition or science — the effects were undeniable.

A player in The Zone will suddenly start performing 20–50% better than they were before — a jump too abrupt to be accounted for by any training.

Neuroscientists have struggled for the last 20 years to unravel the mystery of The Zone’s power… and tried to develop a way to induce it artificially.

Imagine being able to instantly jack up the performance of every member of the Atlanta Falcons by 20–50%, without any drugs or experimental treatments.

Well, a small group of psychologists and neuroscientists have cracked this case using ultra-precise eye-tracking technology.

It seems The Zone is nothing more than the ability to focus your eye effectively on your target — whether it’s a tennis ball traveling at 150 kilometers per hour or a cancerous lump millimeters away from a beating heart.

They’re calling it the quiet eye. Serena Williams has it. The best free throwers in the NBA all have it. And you can learn it just like any other skill.

The BBC reports that after a university basketball team practiced quiet eye training, “their performance improved — by 22% — over the next two seasons, compared with an 8% improvement in a control group. By the end of the second season, the team had reached a level of accuracy that was even higher than the NBA average.”

Quiet eye training has since been used to help both national volleyball teams and Olympic skeet shooters increase their accuracy.

It’s only a matter of time before quiet eye training becomes the norm for both professional and amateur athletes.

The Quiet Financial Prepper

All this is to say: Success is rooted in focus.

One of the biggest pitfalls on the path to bulletproofing your finances is financial burnout.

Depending on the shape of your finances when you start down this path, there can be a lot to do.

You might have to create an emergency fund from scratch, get out of debt, start investing for retirement, prepare your finances for a crisis and more. Each of these tasks can be made up of a dozen smaller tasks — and it all adds up.

When you’re trying to juggle that many things, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and give up before you’ve even started.

I understand this all too well.

I burned out at least four or five times on my path to financial stability. Even now, there’s always more that I could be doing better.

But if you apply the quiet eye and focus on just one task at a time, bulletproofing your finances becomes a lot more manageable.

If you’re having trouble getting a handle on your finances, try this technique on for size:

Make a list of everything you need to do to bulletproof your finances.

Select the easiest thing to do on the list and give all your focus to that one task.

Give yourself anywhere between two weeks and a month to complete this task or get it to a stage where it no longer needs to be micromanaged (e.g., automating your savings or loan repayments).

Pick the next easiest thing on the list and focus on that. Work your way through the full list in this manner.

This is exactly how my wife and I dragged ourselves out of the financial quagmire we got ourselves into in 2008. Hopefully, it will serve you as well as it served us.

Note: If there’s any high-priority item that appears on the list (such as paying off high-interest debt), you should move that to the top of the list regardless of how easy or difficult it may be.

What about you? Have you ever dug yourself out of a seemingly inescapable financial hole? How did you do it? What was the hardest part? Click here to shoot me an email and tell me about it.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

