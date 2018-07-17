Bulletproof Your Retirement Fund

When the market crashed in 2008, my wife and I nearly lost everything.

We’ve since been able to pull our finances back from the brink of total bankruptcy, but I’ll never forget how we almost lost our entire retirement fund. All by investing in what we were told were “safe” investments.

We had no idea that was even possible. Nor did we know there were steps we could take to bulletproof our portfolio and hedge our investments against a collapse.

Olivier Garret, the CEO of the Hard Assets Alliance, reveals the No. 1 crisis-proofing strategy for your retirement fund below.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

P.S. Click here to claim your free e-book on how to invest in the No. 1 hedge against a stock market crash

If You Don’t Have a Gold IRA, Your Retirement Is at Risk

By Olivier Garret

When the stock market crashed in 2008, the average worker lost about 25% of their savings.

And that was just the average. Some folks who hadn’t diversified their portfolio ended up losing 50% of everything.

Imagine that happened to you just before you entered your hard-earned retirement. Fifty percent of your life savings… gone for good… and you have no time to recoup it.

That’s the nightmare many soon-to-be retirees experienced when the markets crashed.

Very little has changed since. If all of your retirement savings are tied up in unstable financial markets, your nest egg is at risk and you need to take action.

One of the best ways to protect yourself against financial crisis is to own physical gold in your IRA account.

Gold Can Save Your Retirement

When economic growth slows, nearly all investments lose value.

To protect your portfolio from a huge loss during a recession like the one we saw in 2008, you want to own some assets that tend to move in the opposite direction from most others.

Gold’s inverse relationship with stocks makes it one of the best financial safe havens known to man. Simply put, when the stock market zigs, gold zags.

A gold IRA is an IRA that allows you to invest in precious metals.

There are two kinds of IRAs:

In a traditional IRA , you can make tax-deductible contributions if your income is below a certain limit. Your money can grow tax-free until you reach retirement age. By then, you’ll likely be in a lower tax bracket

, you can make tax-deductible contributions if your income is below a certain limit. Your money can grow tax-free until you reach retirement age. By then, you’ll likely be in a lower tax bracket A Roth IRA is almost the opposite. You don’t get a deduction when you put money into the account, but you won’t owe any tax at all when you reach retirement age and begin withdrawals.

Regardless of the IRA type, the buying process involves four parties: you, the IRA custodian, the gold dealer and the storage facility.

Here’s how it works:

You find a custodian and transfer your funds to it via IRA-to-IRA transfer, annual contribution or by rolling over cash from another retirement account such as a 401(k) or 403(b).

You choose a precious metals dealer and place your order. The dealer contacts your custodian to verify funds, the custodian contacts you to confirm your order and then your dealer places the order on your behalf and notifies the custodian.

You choose the storage facility to hold your gold. Your dealer ships your order to the facility and the facility verifies receipt of your metal.

Once your gold is safely in storage, your custodian releases funds to your dealer and credits your metal to your IRA account.

This process requires a lot of paperwork, coordination among participants and up to four–six weeks. Anytime you want to make a transaction, you have to do it all over again.

As you can see, it’s far from convenient and can be daunting to even the most seasoned investors.

The Ideal Gold IRA

If you wish to avoid the paperwork, time and hassle of coordinating each part of the process, it’s worth it to find a fully integrated precious metals IRA program combining:

An online custodial account

Access to a robust dealer network to buy and sell bullion 24 hours a day

A secure purchasing and management platform

Domestic and international storage options

Ability to take a physical distribution of metal anytime without added fees. (Physical distributions may be taxable and subject to early withdrawal penalties — please consult your tax adviser before requesting a distribution.)

With everything under one roof, you can easily add physical precious metals to your IRA and manage the entire process online anytime.

Regardless of your dealer choice, I strongly recommend adding gold to your IRA. History shows that this metal is the best hedge against any crisis — be it a stock market crash, devastating hurricane, political backlash or war.

In volatile times like these, protecting your wealth is more important than ever.

If you’re ready to start investing in gold but don’t know where to start, grab this free e-book: Investing in Precious Metals 101: How to Buy and Store Physical Gold and Silver.

Learn how to make asset correlation work for you, how to buy metal (plus how much you need) and which type of gold makes for the safest investment. You’ll also get tips for finding a dealer you can trust and discover what professional storage offers that the banking system can’t.

It’s the definitive guide for investors new to the precious metals market. Get it now.

To golden opportunities,

Olivier Garret

Founder and CEO

Hard Assets Alliance

The post Bulletproof Your Retirement Fund appeared first on Laissez Faire.