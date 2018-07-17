Episode 144: The Time President Trump Made the Press Compare Brennan and Clapper to Putin

Topics:

The truth-free summit had an objective, find a path to progress

Did pundits REALLY not see President Trump’s “wink wink”?

Understanding President Trump’s use of leverage with Putin

Does President Trump believe what Putin said?

President Trump can take the heat like nobody else when necessary

Russia has to be part of ANY denuclearization deal with NK

Russia also needs to part of ANY solution for Iran

The press now comparing, Brennan, Clapper and Putin’s credibility

Rand Paul, trained Doctor diagnoses TDS in Wolf Blitzer

