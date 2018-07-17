Topics:
- The truth-free summit had an objective, find a path to progress
- Did pundits REALLY not see President Trump’s “wink wink”?
- Understanding President Trump’s use of leverage with Putin
- Does President Trump believe what Putin said?
- President Trump can take the heat like nobody else when necessary
- Russia has to be part of ANY denuclearization deal with NK
- Russia also needs to part of ANY solution for Iran
- The press now comparing, Brennan, Clapper and Putin’s credibility
- Rand Paul, trained Doctor diagnoses TDS in Wolf Blitzer
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 144: The Time President Trump Made the Press Compare Brennan and Clapper to Putin appeared first on Dilbert Blog.