Episode 144: The Time President Trump Made the Press Compare Brennan and Clapper to Putin

July 17, 2018
No Comments

Topics: 

  • The truth-free summit had an objective, find a path to progress
  • Did pundits REALLY not see President Trump’s “wink wink”?
  • Understanding President Trump’s use of leverage with Putin
  • Does President Trump believe what Putin said?
  • President Trump can take the heat like nobody else when necessary
  • Russia has to be part of ANY denuclearization deal with NK
  • Russia also needs to part of ANY solution for Iran
  • The press now comparing, Brennan, Clapper and Putin’s credibility
  • Rand Paul, trained Doctor diagnoses TDS in Wolf Blitzer

 

