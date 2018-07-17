Topics:
- “Wouldn’t”
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 145 – Breaking: “Wouldn’t” is the New Rosie O’Donnell Play. Or is it? appeared first on Dilbert Blog.