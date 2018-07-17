Laws Are for the Little People: New at Reason

When informed by a sheriff's deputy that doing 97 miles per hour in a 55 zone was a tad excessive, Arizona state Rep. Paul Mosley (R-District 5) answered, "Well, I was doing 120 earlier...This goes 140. That's what I like about it."

Under fire from the public and the press, Rep. Mosley apologized both for speeding and for his "jokes about frequently driving over 100 miles per hour." But he drove away from that incident free as a bird, reports J.D. Tuccille., and likely faces no consequences more perilous than what the voters can muster up at the ballot box. As he explained to the deputy, he enjoys "legislative immunity."

Lots of government officials seem to enjoy immunity with a wink and a nod, notes Tuccille. But in Arizona, immunity is actually official.

