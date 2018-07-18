There Is No Such Thing as a Free Pharma Lunch (Anymore): New at Reason

Adam Barsouk is a medical student and cancer researcher who has witnessed the unintended consequences of pharmaceutical regulation first hand. He writes about his experience for Reason:

I am a cancer researcher at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). A few years ago, UPMC began restricting educational materials and office meals provided by pharmaceutical companies. Since then, numerous other hospitals across the country, including all of the major ones in my hometown of Pittsburgh, have followed suit. Although most bureaucrats paint this as a victory for the bottom-line (studies find that it increases the proportion of cheaper, generic drugs prescribed), I have witnessed (though never received) the many lost benefits of pharmaceutical-sponsored education.