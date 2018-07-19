Episode 147: The Two Movies About Russia, the Military Parade, and Hatred of Success

July 19, 2018
No Comments

Topics: 

  • The value of a American military parade
  • Two movies are fully developed and have OPPOSITE end results
    • Which movie will most accurately predict the future?
    • Which countries are doing cyber attacks on other countries?
  • Are we asking Russia to do what even our allies wouldn’t do?
  • The power of the anti-Trump plan “he must be compromised”
    • Big problem for President Trump…bigger problem for Russia
    • Anti-Trump play is creating a frame that attracts confirmation bias
    • Putin can only help himself…by helping President Trump
    • Putin has multiple options that are easy for him and desired by U.S.
    • Social media moves the government and pretty quickly

 

 

