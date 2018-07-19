Episode 147: The Two Movies About Russia, the Military Parade, and Hatred of Success

Topics:
- The value of a American military parade
- Two movies are fully developed and have OPPOSITE end results
- Which movie will most accurately predict the future?
- Which countries are doing cyber attacks on other countries?
- Are we asking Russia to do what even our allies wouldn’t do?
- The power of the anti-Trump plan “he must be compromised”
- Big problem for President Trump…bigger problem for Russia
- Anti-Trump play is creating a frame that attracts confirmation bias
- Putin can only help himself…by helping President Trump
- Putin has multiple options that are easy for him and desired by U.S.
- Social media moves the government and pretty quickly
