Episode 149 Scott Adams: How the White House is Executing a Brutally Effective High Ground Persuasion Play

Topics:

Arguing about the weeds…versus preventing nuclear armageddon

Trump’s velvet glove approach before the hardass approach

Good risk management approach

Are the free press still the guardians of our freedom?

Most people’s opinions are assigned to them by the press

The press knows how to rewire your brain in their reporting

The Russian NRA spy story

