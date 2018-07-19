The South Is Demonized

For most people educated in the public school system, this book will open your eyes to a whole new view of American history: the truth! Yes, there truly is another side and it’s been hidden from those who haven’t pursued the subject of American history in adulthood.

The truth does have a way of coming out for those who seek, and if you have an honest appreciation for American history, this book is sure to be on your favorites list. It’s a very well-documented record of why the South was right, and I think the writers have earned 5 stars for their persuasiveness alone.

As one who often reads history out of plain and simple interest and curiosity, I highly recommend this book. And if you’ve always suspected this title was true, read this book to find out why. I guarantee you will not be bored.

Reprinted from Amazon.com.

This article was first published on February 24, 2018.

