Do Offensive Social Media Posts Impugn the Criminal Justice System? New at Reason.

The investigation of a San Bernardino County gang prosecutor accused of making some disturbing social-media posts has understandably become national news because of what it could imply about the county's fair administration of justice and level of professionalism.

For those who missed the news, Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem, the county's top hard-core gang prosecutor, is being investigated for a Facebook post about U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.): "Being a loud-mouthed c#nt in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this bitch by now," Selyem reportedly posted a meme of a man wearing a sombrero: "Mexican word of the day: Hide." And after a police shooting, he reportedly wrote: "That s—bag got exactly what he deserved. … You reap what you sow. And by the way go f— yourself you liberal s—bag."

The now-deleted posts were captured on screenshots from posts with Selyem's name, in a report by the San Bernardino Sun.

In statements, Ramos said he is "aware of the negative comments and they do not represent" his department's views, and emphasized the importance of having "fair, ethical and unbiased" prosecutors. After public outrage, the DA's office placed Selyem on paid administrative leave while the department reviews the matter.

Having a top prosecutor allegedly use the worst word one could call a woman, joke about Mexicans who need to hide, and wonder why no one has shot a congresswoman suggest a much deeper problem than one of saltiness or bad imagery. This language undermines the department's fundamental mission, which is to fairly administer justice. Prosecutors help imprison people. The stakes are high, so the system should be above reproach, writes Steven Greenhut.

